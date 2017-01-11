District 87 examines school calendar draft, receives award nomination

By Patrick Baron

BLOOMINGTON – District 87 examined the first draft of the 2017-2018 school year calendar at Wednesday’s meeting.

The calendar, drafted by board member Dr. Herschel Hannah, provided a general outline for when school will start, what dates are scheduled for parent-teacher conferences, as well as days students have off and days scheduled for school improvements. District 87 Superintendent Barry Reilly explained the calendar draft will be brought to administration members and parents for feedback.

“Dr. Hannah will take that feedback into consideration, we’ll get back together, and we’ll make some adjustments based on that,” said Reilly. “That doesn’t mean we’ll take everything that’s suggested, but sometimes it does make sense.”

Reilly explained the calendars generally receive little public feedback. Reilly pointed out the calendar doesn’t see huge changes every year, which may play a part in public feedback.

“The calendar is one of those items that tends to remains pretty stable from year to year, it doesn’t change a whole lot other than a few minor tweaks,” said Reilly. “For example, spring break is something we try to coordinate with Unit 5 and Olympia in particular.”

At the meeting, Reilly also announced the board’s nomination for the Business Excellence Award. He explained the McLean County Board of Commerce nominates local businesses that show outstanding performance, quality service, and business distinctiveness.

“The Chamber of Commerce does an annual gala where they recognize different types of small business all the way to large business organizations for the work that they do,” said Reilly. “And we were nominated this year. We are one of five large business organizations to be recognized.”

Reilly said being nominated for the award is a tremendous honor for the board. He asserted the nomination belongs to past board members as well, who laid the groundwork for where the current board is at.

