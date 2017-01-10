Women prepare to march on Washington, D.C. after Inauguration Day

By Patrick Baron

BLOOMINGTON – A group of local women will voice their beliefs as they march on Washington, D.C. the day after Donald Trump is sworn into office.

The Women’s March On Washington, D.C. group began quite small, but quickly grew as the event’s awareness rose. Local organizer Vikkie Cossio explained how the group is scheduled to fill three buses for the trip.

“It started with a small group of friends in an office. We started talking and wondering if, with friends of friends, that we might possibly be able to fill up one bus,” said Cossio. “And within two weeks, I believe, we had three full buses in a waiting list.”

The group is going to D.C. to make sure that their voices are heard. Cossio explained how mothers bringing their daughters on the trip provided her with inspiration.

“I don’t have daughters, but I have nieces. And my nieces are very, very strong activists for everything that they believe in,” said Cossio. “So they definitely inspired me. My niece is coming from Omaha, Nebraska to go with me.”

The group will leave on Inauguration Day to arrive the next morning. They are scheduled to return the following Monday so they can return to work or school on time.

