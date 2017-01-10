Twin Cities residents call for comprehensive health care for all

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – A group of Bloomington-Normal residents gathered on the front lawn of the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday night to call for comprehensive health care for everyone.

It was the second in a series of monthly vigils to stand against social injustice.

Diane Mather, of Bloomington, explained her daughter has insurance through the Affordable Care Act, which the U.S. Senate recently voted to repeal.

“When she didn’t have any insurance at all, she would seek medical help and she would get medical help that wasn’t quality medical help, because she was identified as a self payer,” said Mather. “Some of these people are just going to be dropped; I mean no insurance what-so-ever.

“They’ll wait until they’re sicker. They’ll go to the hospital emergency rooms. The hospital is going to have to eat the expenses, which means our cost goes up.”

Organizer Julie Prandi admitted Obamacare is not perfect.

“It should be improved, but boy, to repeal is going to hurt an awful lot of people and I’m worried about it,” Prandi said.

The vigils are held on the second Tuesday of each month.

Adam Studzinski can be reached at adam.studzinski@cumulus.com.