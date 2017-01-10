State Rep. Brady encouraged entering next legislative session

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois’ 99th General Assembly is in the books.

Tuesday marked the last day for the 99th assembly, with the 100th set to begin Wednesday. State Rep. Dan. Brady (R-Bloomington) is taking some encouragement into the next session.

Brady told WJBC’s Dan Swaney there has been some communication and cooperation happening in Springfield, specifically in the State Senate, where a budget proposal is being discussed.

“It’s encouraging. People can ‘boo-hoo’ it, but it’s encouraging,” said Brady. “It’s got a lot of things, this proposal, which we’re all looking at.”

Brady explained there are still lots of revisions needing to be made. He added any final deal is going to have to include a mix of cuts and revenue increases.

Adam Studzinski can be reached at adam.studzinski@cumulus.com.