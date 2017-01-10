Senate leaders introduce package of bills, includes tax increases and reforms

By Greg Bishop/Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – Your taxes may be going up as leaders from both sides of the aisle in the Illinois Senate put forward legislation they say funds government and brings about various reforms.

The package of bills includes a permanent increase to the state’s income tax from 3.75 percent to 4.95 percent for individuals and 7 percent from 5.25 percent for corporations. There would also be a penny per ounce tax on sugary drinks.

Other proposals include reforms to pensions, workers comp and procurement, a two-year property tax freeze, government consolidations, expanded gambling and an increase to the minimum wage to $11 an hour by 2021.

Senate President John Cullerton, D-Chicago, said the package of bills should set an example for the House. “We have this significant big package in a bipartisan fashion. Hopefully we can pass it soon and hopefully it will be something the House will work with.”

Cullerton said the measures won’t pass Tuesday and will be reintroduced after the new General Assembly is sworn in Wednesday.

Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno, R-Lemont, said there was a lot of work put into the package.

“For the first time we’re acknowledging that we really do need to link the reforms, the revenue and the budget all together,” Radogno said.

Radogno said another proposal is a constitutional amendment to limit legislative leaders’ terms in both parties, in both chambers.

She’s open to suggestions on revising the legislation but doesn’t want any poison pills.

Meanwhile the introduced budget funds a myriad of social services like domestic violence shelters, along with money for tuition assistance programs, public universities and other government functions.

The deal could lead to the end of the more than 18-month-old state budget impasse. The next fiscal year beings July 1.

Cullerton and Radogno hope the measures will be passed before next month.

The next general assembly takes the oath Wednesday.