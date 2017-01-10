Police investigate fatal crashes in Woodford, DeWitt counties

By Eric Stock

CLINTON – Police in DeWitt County are investigating a late-night crash in which the driver was killed and one person was hospitalized.

DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice says the vehicle was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 10 at 11:20 p.m. The vehicle left the road, rolled several times and landed in a field. Both occupants were ejected. The survivor was taken to a Champaign hospital. Their condition is not known. Names are being withheld pending notification of family.

A Woodford County woman was killed in a one-car crash just north of Goodfield early Monday. Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman said Sarah Blanchard, 22, of Lowpoint lost control of the car she was driving on Illinois Route 117 northbound and struck a tree. Ruestmann said Blanchard died of head injuries and was wearing a seat belt.

