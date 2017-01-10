Jane Lynch to receive honorary doctoral degree at ISU’s Founders Day

By WJBC Staff

NORMAL – Emmy and Golden Globe winner Jane Lynch will receive an honorary doctoral degree during Illinois State University’s Founders Day Convocation next month.

The actress, singer and comedian earned a bachelor’s degree in theatre from Illinois State in 1982 and a Master of Fine Arts degree in theatre from Cornell University.

Lynch won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her portrayal of cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester on the Fox musical-comedy series Glee. She is also the two-time Emmy Award-winning host of NBC’s Hollywood Game Night.

Founders Day is scheduled for Feb. 16. Events will begin at 10 a.m. with the Founders Day bell ringing ceremony in the Bone Student Center Brown Ballroom.