Bloomington could collaborate with Normal on proposed fire station

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington fire officials have put a new fire station at the top of their wish list.

The City Council on Monday reviewed a proposal last night for a new station in the northeast part of the city. City manager David Hales told WJBC’s Patti Penn a new station bordering Normal could help reduce response times in both the Twin Cities.

“It’s a great way to look at how both communities can collaborate together to address an area of the city that is in great need of having emergency response vehicles closer,'” Hales said.

Hales said the Twin Cities are in early talks about how a new fire station could have mutual benefit.

“We have too many incidents where if its taking eight, nine minutes such as an ambulance to get to a critical situation, cardiac arrest or other, that is a great concern and that can lead to some catastrophic situations,” Hales said.

A new fire station would cost $3.4 million. The city is considering adding it to its five-year capitol plan.

The fire department is also looking for up to $20 million in upgrades to its other firehouses.

