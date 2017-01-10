B-N Police Blotter: Mon. Jan. 9, 2017

Posted on

By WJBC Staff

A look at reported offenses in Bloomington, Normal and on the Illinois State University campus. Reports do not indicate confirmed offenses.

Mon. Jan. 9, 2017

City of Bloomington has yet to post activity

Town of Normal

Call Time Date Officer Type Report Location / Block Address Disposition Type

21:29 01/09/2017 803 E 333 15XX HUNT DR CRIMINAL TRESPASS TO RESIDENCE
20:10 01/09/2017 023 E 326 17XX TAFT DR DOMESTIC DISPUTE
19:22 01/09/2017 472 A 24 OAK ST / SYCAMORE ST 10-50 INJURY – STREET
16:35 01/09/2017 871 E 318 7XX ORLANDO AVE RUNAWAY – MINOR REQ AUTHORITATIVE INTERVENTION
16:01 01/09/2017 922 E 317 7XX N FELL AVE DOMESTIC DISPUTE
14:00 01/09/2017 923 E 314 1XX COLLEGE PARK CRT OTHER MENTAL CASE
13:03 01/09/2017 109 E 311 11XX E SHELBOURNE DOMESTIC DISPUTE
13:00 01/09/2017 698 E 312 12XX LEDGESTONE ALL OTHER DISORDERLY CONDUCT
10:00 01/09/2017 923 E 308 1XX E PHOENIX ASSIST TO FIRE DEPT
09:04 01/09/2017 109 E 307 9XX GREENBRIAR RETAIL THEFT

 

