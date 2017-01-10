B-N Police Blotter: Mon. Jan. 9, 2017

By WJBC Staff
A look at reported offenses in Bloomington, Normal and on the Illinois State University campus. Reports do not indicate confirmed offenses.
Mon. Jan. 9, 2017
City of Bloomington has yet to post activity
Town of Normal
Call Time Date Officer Type Report Location / Block Address Disposition Type
|21:29
|01/09/2017
|803
|E
|333
|15XX HUNT DR
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS TO RESIDENCE
|20:10
|01/09/2017
|023
|E
|326
|17XX TAFT DR
|DOMESTIC DISPUTE
|19:22
|01/09/2017
|472
|A
|24
|OAK ST / SYCAMORE ST
|10-50 INJURY – STREET
|16:35
|01/09/2017
|871
|E
|318
|7XX ORLANDO AVE
|RUNAWAY – MINOR REQ AUTHORITATIVE INTERVENTION
|16:01
|01/09/2017
|922
|E
|317
|7XX N FELL AVE
|DOMESTIC DISPUTE
|14:00
|01/09/2017
|923
|E
|314
|1XX COLLEGE PARK CRT
|OTHER MENTAL CASE
|13:03
|01/09/2017
|109
|E
|311
|11XX E SHELBOURNE
|DOMESTIC DISPUTE
|13:00
|01/09/2017
|698
|E
|312
|12XX LEDGESTONE
|ALL OTHER DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|10:00
|01/09/2017
|923
|E
|308
|1XX E PHOENIX
|ASSIST TO FIRE DEPT
|09:04
|01/09/2017
|109
|E
|307
|9XX GREENBRIAR
|RETAIL THEFT