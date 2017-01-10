2017 Polar Plunge With Radio Bloomington

Support Special Olympics Illinois and join the signature event of winter! Each “Plunger” must raise a minimum of $100 to participate and take this icy dip. All Plungers will receive the official Polar Plunge hooded sweatshirt, entry into the Post-Plunge Party, plus the chance to win additional prizes for raising more money.
2017 Polar Plunge Bloomington
February 25, 2016
Miller Park Lake, Bloomington
There will be 2 Plunge times and 2 registrations – one for each plunge. The Plunge times are as follows:
- The first Plunge is for teams with over 25 Plungers. Registration is at 9:00 am and the plunge begins at 10:30 am.
- The second Plunge is for all other teams and individual Plungers. Registration is at 10:30 am and the plunge begins at noon.
We encourage all WJBC listeners to join our Radio Bloomington team and take the “plunge” with us.
Register Here to become a Radio Bloomington Team Member. When you register and set up your personal fundraising page, you will be asked whether you would like to join a team. At that point, search Radio Bloomington in the search box and join our team.
Already have a group? CREATE YOUR OWN TEAM.
If you do not wish to take the “plunge”, you can support Special Olympics Illinois by donating to those who do.