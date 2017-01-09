WJBC Athletes of the Week: Jan. 9, 2017

WJBC Radio, in conjunction with Meatheads of Bloomington-Normal, Clay Dooley Tire and Auto and Roberts Trophies, is proud to present the WJBC Athletes of the Week.
Winners for the week of Jan. 9, 2017:
Jasmyne Lawrence – U-High Girls Basketball
Jasmyne scored 15 points in the Pioneers’ win over Rockford Lutheran and led the Pioneers with 12 points in a win over Olympia.
Luke Litwiller – Olympia Boys Basketball
Luke scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Spartans to a win over Central Catholic.
