WJBC Athletes of the Week: Jan. 9, 2017

WJBC Radio, in conjunction with Meatheads of Bloomington-Normal, Clay Dooley Tire and Auto and Roberts Trophies, is proud to present the WJBC Athletes of the Week.

Winners for the week of Jan. 9, 2017:

Jasmyne Lawrence – U-High Girls Basketball

Jasmyne scored 15 points in the Pioneers’ win over Rockford Lutheran and led the Pioneers with 12 points in a win over Olympia.

Luke Litwiller – Olympia Boys Basketball

Luke scored a career-high 31 points to lead the Spartans to a win over Central Catholic.

