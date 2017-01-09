Renner calls state of Bloomington ‘very strong’

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner, in his annual State of the City address Monday, believed the state of Bloomington is strong.

Renner pointed to the city’s financial situation, which he said is in better condition compared to other cities and levels of governments.

“We truly have become a model for other communities, or cities, or governments to follow. We’ve got the second highest bond rating possible,” said Renner. “Imagine if the State of Illinois followed Bloomington’s example.”

However, Renner said this doesn’t mean the city is without challenges. He added these challenges, such as street resurfacing, won’t be fixed overnight.

“Nothing ever moves as fast as I’d like, but when it comes to street resurfacing there are many issues that are core. We can’t pave over streets that we know in fives year, or four years, we’re going to have to replace the sewers on,” Renner said.

Renner explained the city continues to commit more resources to improving streets. He also said projects like the extension of Hamilton Road promise to continue to strengthen the community.

Also on Monday, the City Council discussed the library’s proposal for the five-year capital plan, which involves an expansion of the existing library space. The final capital plan will be up to the council to decide.

Adam Studzinski can be reached at adam.studzinski@cumulus.com.