Preston won’t face charges related to travel expenses

By Adam Studzinski

NORMAL – A special prosecutor has filed a motion in McLean County Court saying he will not seek charges against Normal Town Councilman Scott Preston related to Preston’s travel expenses.

State Appellate Prosecutor Tom Brown’s decision closes the investigation, which began last spring after questions were raised about seven out-of-state trips Preston made since being elected in 2013.

An internal review by the town showed some of the expenses reimbursed to Preston were not supported by proper receipts. The review came after an audit turned up a double payment to Preston for air travel expenses to a National League of Cities Conference in Washington D.C. in March.

McLean County State’s Attorney Jason Chambers had been asked to review the situation, but he elected to bring in a special prosecutor. Chambers cited the fact he is a former member of Town Council as a potential conflict of interest.

