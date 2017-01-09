Obituaries: Cortez, Chamings, Fellers, Wallace

Maria Cortez

Maria Guadalupe Garcia Cortez, 85, of Bloomington, passed away at 8:55 a.m., Jan. 8 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m., Thursday at St. Mary’s Church, Bloomington with Rev. Gregory Nelson officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Wednesday at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Maria was born Dec. 1, 1931 in Mexico, the daughter of Urbano Garcia and Maria Guadalupe Cortez. She married Pedro Haro and he preceded her in death in 1968.

Survivors include nine children, Bartola (Antonio) De La Cruz, Aurelio (Carlota) Haro, Josefina (Jose) Verduzco, Maria Talamantes, Andres (Isabel) Haro, Felipe (Chavela) Haro, Maria D. (Amador) Castaneda, Alicia (Antonio) Aguilar and Salvador Haro; 34 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren and a sister, Maria Dolores Garcia.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Maria De La Cruz Haro; nine siblings, Rodrigo Garcia, Alberto Garcia, Pancho Garcia, Lupe Garcia, Nacho Garcia, Lucita Garcia, Cuca Garcia, Cuca Garcia and Serafin Garcia.

Maria was a loving mother and grandmother and dearly loved all her family.

Gertrude Chamings

Gertrude Ellen Chamings, 103, Colfax, died at 8:39 a.m. Jan. 6 at Aperion Care Center, Colfax.

A public memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at the Colfax Christian Church with Pastor Patty Meyer officiating. Private inurnment will be in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax. The family suggests memorials be given to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Mrs. Chamings was born Dec. 13, 1913 in Colfax the daughter of Ernest T. and Mabel Statler Hyatt. She married Ralph E. “Nick” Chamings on Sep. 19, 1935 in Chicago. He precedes her in death.

Surviving is one daughter, Karen (James) Davis Jr., Atlanta, Georgia, one daughter-in-law, Rhonda Chamings, Radcliff, Ky., five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one son, Thomas, one grandson, Don, and five brothers.

Bonnie Fellers

Bonnie Lou Fellers, 69, of Coal City, formerly of Cornell, Ill. passed away on Jan. 8 at Morris Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home with Dan Leonard officiating. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow services at Memorial Park Cemetery in Rural Pontiac on Thursday. Following the burial, all are welcome for a time of food and fellowship at Cornell Fire Station, 406 West Main Street, Cornell, Ill. 61319. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Bonnie was born Jan. 30, 1947 at her home in Cornell a daughter of Clifford Charles and Doris Mae (Gray) Cashmer. She married C. Dean Fellers in 1963. They divorced in 1989. He survives.

Also surviving are her children: Jeff Fellers of Cornell, Penny (Mark) Wills of Coal City, and Brenda Fellers of Pontiac, Illinois; her grandchildren: Jeffery J. Fellers, Emmy Lou and Trevor J. McIntire, Crystal and Ashley Wills, Kelly and Teddy Deal, Katie Wills, and Dekota, Ransom, and Blade Fellers; her siblings: Mildred Dunning and Dannie (Katie) Cashmer; two sister-in-laws: Jane Cashmer (late Clifford, Jr.’s) and Diana Cashmer (late Chuck’s); her beloved poodle: Haley. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings: Clifford Charles Cashmer, Jr.; her twin-sister: Connie Sue (Clifford) Hinshaw; and Charles “Chuck” Cashmer.

She worked as the head cook of the Cornell Grade School for 27 years until her retirement.

Bonnie loved playing bingo, watching the Wheel of Fortune, and the color purple. Most of all, she loved her children and spending time with her grandchildren, they were her world.

She was active in the Cornell Fire Department and Bonnie was a member of Top Ten Club in Cornell.

Lois Wallace

Lois Christine Wallace, 95 of Bloomington, formerly of Cameron, passed away on Jan. 6 at 7:15 p.m. at Advocate BroMenn Regional Medical Center, Normal.

Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bloomington, with Pastor Vaughn Hoffman officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30-11 a.m. at the church.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Ogden Cemetery in Cameron, Illinois.

Memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church or Coldbrook Christian Church.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home, Bloomington is in charge of arrangements.

Lois was born on May 27, 1921 in Rozetta Township in Henderson County, Illinois, the daughter of Roy V. and Carrie L. Carns Larimer. She married John Chris Wallace on Oct. 24, 1948 at Coldbrook. He preceded her in death on May 5, 1975.

Lois is survived by her children; John Wm (Susan) Wallace, Modesto, Calif. and Mary Ann (Charles) Knudson, Bloomington; three grandchildren, Alicia (George

Miano) Wallace, Modesto, Calif., Mary Beth (David) Marroquin, Los Angeles, Calif. and Christopher (Kate) Knudson, Des Plaines; one great granddaughter, Cora Marroquin and one sister, Susie Goff, Stronghurst.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Charles Larimer; one sister, Mary Jean Glenn and sister-in-law,Sarah Elizabeth Glass.

Lois farmed with her husband in Coldbrook Township, Cameron. Lois established a lovely home where she entertained family, friends, and guests with warmth and hospitality. She was an excellent cook, well known for her pies. She welcomed grandchildren with her freshly made spritz, toffee, and divinity. Her grandchildren (and many of their friends) affectionately called her “Gramsy”, and each shared a special bond of love and friendship with her. She always showed special interest and concern about the lives of her family and was respected and loved by all. Lois had a deep faith in God, her family, and the importance of having your hair done. She will be deeply missed.

