IWU’s Merritt named CCIW Player of the Week

Maddie Merritt
Maddie Merritt led the Titans two two wins last week with 22 points per game and 6.5 rebounds per game. (Photo courtesy iwuwsports.com)

By WJBC Staff

NAPERVILLE – Illinois Wesleyan center Maddie Merritt was named the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

A 6-foot sophomore, Merritt averaged 22.0 points and 6.5 rebounds for the 2-0 Titans last week. She scored a career-high 23 points, including 18 in the second half, and pulled down six rebounds in an 81-74 win at Millikin last Wednesday. She added 21 points, seven rebounds and one block in a 66-65 win over 23rd-ranked Wheaton on Saturday.

An accounting major at Illinois Wesleyan, Merritt is the daughter of Ron and Karen Merritt.

The Titans, 8-5 overall and 3-1 in the CCIW, host North Park (8-6, 1-4 CCIW) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Shirk Center.

