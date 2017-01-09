IWU’s Merritt named CCIW Player of the Week

By WJBC Staff

NAPERVILLE – Illinois Wesleyan center Maddie Merritt was named the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.

A 6-foot sophomore, Merritt averaged 22.0 points and 6.5 rebounds for the 2-0 Titans last week. She scored a career-high 23 points, including 18 in the second half, and pulled down six rebounds in an 81-74 win at Millikin last Wednesday. She added 21 points, seven rebounds and one block in a 66-65 win over 23rd-ranked Wheaton on Saturday.

An accounting major at Illinois Wesleyan, Merritt is the daughter of Ron and Karen Merritt.

The Titans, 8-5 overall and 3-1 in the CCIW, host North Park (8-6, 1-4 CCIW) at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Shirk Center.