Illinois’ neighboring states set to approve Right to Work laws

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – All of Illinois’ neighbors are expected to become Right to Work states by the end of the spring.



Over the weekend, Kentucky lawmakers approved Right to Work, the end of prevailing wage, and a law to have union members choose to pay their dues, as opposed to having the union automatically take them out.



David From with Americans For Prosperity, who’s pushed for Right to Work, said Illinois is now one of the outliers.



“This will be the first year since 1947 when the Taft-Hartley Act passed that three states likely will go Right to Work,” From said. “Kentucky, Missouri, and there’s a good chance New Hampshire will go Right to Work this year.”



Iowa, Indiana and Wisconsin all already have Right to Work laws.



From said Wisconsin’s unions took a massive hit when workers suddenly got choice and unions didn’t automatically get dues.



“(Workers) voted with their feet. They voted with their dues,” From said. “They said ‘I can spend that money better, I don’t want to be forced to give it to the union anymore.'”



From had hoped local Right to Work laws in Illinois would allow cities and counties to create their own laws, but a judge late last week said only state lawmakers can create Right to Work laws.



From noted that Illinois will be at a competitive disadvantage. He said other states will be more attractive to job creators.