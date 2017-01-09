Illinois compiles report on government consolidation

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – Counties across Illinois have completed their government consolidation reports, hoping to cut out unnecessary governments.

Government members had to file a government consolidation report to the lieutenant governor by the end of December to see what governments they can get rid of.

State Senator Chuck Weaver explained now it is up to the voters to decide what should stay or go.

“Everyone of those recommendations gives control to the local people as to what’s going to happen with their local government,” said Weaver.

Weaver also said sometimes there are politicians who refuse to give up their power, and he is happy the power will go to the voters to help reduce this problem.

“Local leaders like to be in leadership,” said Weaver. “They like control; they like power. That’s just the human nature of a guy that gets into office … The reality is there are a lot of people who are self-serving. And they’re serving themselves a lot more than they are serving the people.”

Illinois currently has 7,000 local governments, the most of any state.