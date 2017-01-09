Humphreys named Heartland continuing education dean

By Greg Halbleib

NORMAL – Heartland Community College’s new dean of continuing education is simply changing offices.

Amy Humphreys has been the college’s director of marketing and public information since 2012 after serving as assistant to the dean for constituent relations at the College of Business at Illinois State University.

Humphreys will oversee Heartland’s personal enrichment and professional development courses. She begins her new duties at Heartland on January 17.

Greg Halbleib can be reached at greg@wjbc.com.