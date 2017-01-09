Home Sweet Home Ministries celebrates 100 years

By Patrick Baron

BLOOMINGTON – 2017 marks the 100 year anniversary of the founding of Home Sweet Home Ministries.

HSHM was founded in 1917 by Billy Shelper on Thanksgiving Day. Shelper created the ministry’s mission of “Hope for All Who Enter”, and CEO Mary Ann Pullin explained the mission is still going strong today, thanks to the support given by the community.

“I’d just like to express my appreciation to people in the community who have supported us for the last 100 years, it’s only because of them that we have been able to provide the services that we do,” said Pullin.

Looking to the future, Pullin explained the ministry will continue to work with organizations to make Bloomington-Normal a better place.

“We will certainly continue to do many of the things we are doing now, and a lot of that involves collaboration with other organizations and agencies,” said Pullin.

Pullin also announced several events that HSHM has planned for 2017. The first activity is the Night In A Car event, where residents will be challenged to spend a night sleeping in their car. HSHM spokeswoman Leslie Bunge explained the activity will help residents understand what it’s like to not sleep in a bed.

“We’re challenging the community to come on board and be a participant. Hopefully raise $1,000 per car, if not that’s okay, we still want you to come out and raise as much as you can,” said Bunge. “Come be a part of this experience and just challenge yourself to see if you could spend one night in your car.”

The Night In A Car event will be held on February 3. Other activities planned for 2017 include the 4th Annual Run for Hope in March, the HSHM Family Reunion picnic in July, the Give Thanks Food Distribution with Midwest Food Bank in November, and the official anniversary date for HSHM on Thanksgiving Day.

