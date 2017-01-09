Durbin visits with president in final days of Obama administration

By RFD Radio/WFMB

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., recently met with President Barack Obama and looked back at his time in the White House.

Durbin said they discussed many of the achievements of the past eight years, but Durbin also reflected with Obama on the start of his journey nearly a decade ago.

“It was a warm meeting and I was glad to be there,” Durbin said. “I reminded him it was just about 10 years ago on a cold morning in Springfield, Illinois when we started this journey. I’m very proud of him.”

Obama is set to leave office in 11 days when Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th U.S. president.