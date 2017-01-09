Bloomington library officials to discuss possible expansion

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Public Library is proposing a roughly 40,000 square-foot expansion.

The hope, according to director Jeanne Hamilton, is the City Council will choose to include the expansion in the city’s five-year capital plan.

“That would involve moving some existing city functions to the south of the existing library,” said Hamilton. “It may be a little outside the, but we of course would love our project to be on the forefront.”

Hamilton explained the library has outgrown its current space. She added they have had several public sessions to discuss what services residents want from the library.

“We kept hearing the same things,” said Hamilton. “Really wanting community meeting room spaces, spaces to do programming, because our programming really has boomed over the past few years. And then, of course, the space for the traditional services.”

Hamilton will discuss the proposals with the council Monday night. Also Monday, Mayor Tari Renner will give his annual State of the City address.

