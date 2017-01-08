Redbirds can’t complete comeback effort at Indiana State

By ISU Sports Information

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – The Illinois State women’s basketball team was outscored 23-11 in the fourth quarter and lost to Indiana State, 63-49, Sunday in Missouri Valley Conference action inside the Hulman Center.

Freshman Megan Talbot came off the bench to score a team-high 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting to go along with four rebounds, two steals and a block. Senior Taylor Stewart narrowly missed her first career double-double with nine points and a season-high nine boards, while senior Brechelle Beachum and junior Hannah Green both chipped in eight points. Beachum also had a team-best three steals, and Green produced four caroms and a game-high three rejections.

The Sycamores (9-6, 3-1 MVC) jumped out to a 21-12 lead after the first quarter, taking advantage of eight Redbird (4-10, 1-2 MVC) turnovers. After Indiana State scored the first basket of the second stanza, Illinois State rattled off the next 13 points, with Talbot’s baseline jumper moving the visitors in front by two. She later made a pair of free throws to cap a 15-2 run, which gave the Redbirds a 27-25 lead with 1:41 to go before halftime. But the lead was short-lived, as the Sycamores netted the final six points of the half to go into the break leading 31-27.

Indiana State pushed its advantage to 36-29 to start the third quarter, and still led by seven at 38-31 at the 3:30 mark, before Talbot drained a triple, scored on a layup and found sophomore Millie Stevens on an out-of-bounds play with two ticks on the shot clock, which tied the contest at 38-38 with 35 seconds left. However, the Sycamores grabbed an offensive rebound on their end and scored right before to take a 40-38 lead.

The bucket started a 9-0 flurry, as Indiana State ran off the first seven points of the fourth quarter. Illinois State climbed to within five on two occasions, but could not come any closer, with the Sycamores pulling away for the 63-49 victory.

The Redbirds were whistled for an uncharacteristic 26 fouls and turned it over a season-high 29 times (17 steals). But Indiana State was only able to outscore Illinois State, 24-18, on points off turnovers because the Redbirds forced 21 miscues. The Sycamores went to the free throw line 25 times, making 18, while Illinois State finished 7-of-11 from the charity stripe.

From the field, the Redbirds shot 33.9 percent (19-of-56) and just 4-of-18 from downtown. Indiana State finished at 40.4 percent (21-of-52) and 3-of-14 from behind the arc. Illinois State also won the battle on the glass for the third time this season, outrebounding the Sycamores, 43-29, including 17-8 on the offense end.

Wendi Bibbins paced Indiana State with 17 points, six rebounds and three blocks, while Ashley Taia added 14 points and four steals. Tierra Webb tallied 13 points, four assists and six steals, and Rhagen Smith chipped in 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks.

The Redbirds return to action Friday, Jan. 13, when they host Northern Iowa, with tipoff slated for 7 p.m. on Doug Collins Court at Redbird Arena.