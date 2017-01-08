Obituaries: Harris

Colfax – Myla Mae Harris, 94, of Colfax, passed away at 7:09pm, January 6, 2017, at Fairview Haven Retirement Community, Fairbury.

Her funeral will be held at 10:00am, Monday January 16, 2017, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Colfax. Pastor Tom Krieger will be officiating.

Burial will be in Wiley Cemetery, Colfax.

Visitation will be held from 2-5:00pm, Sunday, January 15, 2017, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Colfax.

Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Fairview Haven Retirement Community.

Myla was born August 11, 1922, in Colfax, the daughter of Charles and Sena Hadaway Brandt.

She married Beryl E. Harris on October 21, 1945 in Colfax. He passed away on December 12, 2001.

Surviving are her children, Dennis (Linda) Harris of Decatur, Stephen (Terri) Harris of Bloomington, John (Cindy) Harris of Colfax, Marla (Stu) Grant of Mt. Carmel, Lorann (Shawn) Simpsen of Colfax; grandchildren, Lindsey (Lance) O’Brien, Jonathan Harris, Jenny (Jeremy) Breeding, Jeffrey (Megan) Harris, Julianne (Keith) Jacob, Brandon (Jamie) Grant, Bradley (Shaylon) Grant, Bryan Grant, Bethany (Zane) Belden, Beau Grant, Chase (Aja) Simpsen, Kyle (Telisa)Simpsen, Courtney (Darryl) Patterson; 21 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jean Henderson of Bloomington and Marjorie Meyer of Fairbury.

She was precede in death by her parents and one grandson Tyler Harris.

Myla was the Dietary Manager for Octavia Manor, Colfax for 38 years. She also farmed alongside her husband in the Colfax area.

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Colfax.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff of Fairview Haven Retirement Community for the attentive care given Myla.