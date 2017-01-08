Obituaries: Griffin

Bonnie Griffin

Bonnie Marie Griffin, 94 of Mesa, Arizona formerly of Bloomington passed away Wednesday January 4, 2017 at 12:14 PM at Brookdale Senior Living in Mesa.

There will be a graveside service for Bonnie on Wednesday January 11, 2017 at 11 AM at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Pastor Jason Collins will officiate. Beck Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements.

Bonnie was born July 8, 1922 in Franklin, IL to Jesse and Theresa Whitcomb Higginbotham. She married Robert P. Griffin in Bloomington. He preceded her in death on July 29, 1972.

She is survived by her three children, Robert D. (Carmen) Griffin of Mesa, Diana Holbrooks of Dahlonega, GA, and Gary (Socorro) Griffin of Anaheim Hills, CA, as well as six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings and one grandson Robert Griffin.

Bonnie worked many years as a waitress. She loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed bowling, skiing, and backpacking. She and her husband Robert met while roller skating.

Online condolences may be made to www.beckmemorial.com