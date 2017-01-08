McLean County releases suicide statistics for 2016

By Patrick Baron

BLOOMINGTON – The McLean County Coroner’s office has released the suicide statistics for 2016, which contradicts a popular belief.

The numbers show that there has been a slight increase in the number of suicides in the county since 2015. However, despite the belief that young people are the most at risk group, in fact it is middle aged, white males who are more likely to take their own lives. Of the 25 suicides in 2016, 16 of those were male and the average age was 46 years. McLean County Coroner Kathy Davis explained the pressure of being a caretaker can often weigh heavily on a person’s shoulders.

“It’s not what you logically think or what has been assumed,” said Davis. “That the 48 year old white male is not what you would think it would be. But many of those stories are because of financial or legal issues.”

Davis also said a person’s co-workers should be able to see the signs when someone is depressed and reach out to them to assure that help is out there.

“The big thing when we’re talking to people is to make sure if we see a change in our co-worker or a man that may go more into themselves, meaning they’re not acting like themselves,” said Davis.

Davis explained if a co-worker is uncomfortable talking through emotions, they should call 211 for assistance. In addition, Davis described how elderly residents are also a group at risk of committing suicide because they may feel like a burden to their younger family members.

“What I see is, they may do it because of a health issue,” said Davis. “And every family that I’ve talked to after an elderly person has taken their own life, the family would do anything to have them back. That they are loved and were never considered a burden.”

Davis said family members should assure the people in their lives that they are loved and cared for before it’s too late.

Patrick Baron can be reached at patrick.baron@cumulus.com.