IDNR introduces turkey hunting program to help hunters and landowners

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – A new program introduced by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources aims to assist both hunters and private landowners.

The Illinois Recreational Access Program, or I-RAP, allows hunters to hunt for turkeys on select private land. For allowing hunters onto their property, landowners are assisted in removing invasive plant species from their land. DNR Director Wayne Rosenthal explains local economies will benefit in a number of ways as hunters spend locally.

“They utilize gas, convenience store, fuel, stop for breakfast and then of course they got all the hunting gear, the clothes, the shells, the decoys, and the calls, and everything else that goes along with turkey hunting,” said Rosenthal.

Rick Edmonds, a private landowner in Macoupin County, works with the program. He explained the program helped reduce the cost to remove invasive weeds from his timber.

“We pay a fraction of what it would cost us to get it done, which helps our timber and the habitat inside it. Not only the animal habitat but the plant life too,” said Edmonds.

The IDNR said they offer turkey hunting opportunities for youth under the age of 18, new hunters and experienced hunters. Hunters may hunt for turkey starting in Spring. As of now, property owners have opened their land in 8 counties including Christian, Clark, Macoupin, Sangamon and Schuyler counties.