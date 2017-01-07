Rose gets 200th win as Titans defeat Wheaton

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – Illinois Wesleyan basketball players serenaded head coach Ron Rose with applause to create the perfect diversion for senior Alec Bausch to assault his coach with a cream pie to the face to after Rose earned his 200th career win at IWU.

That kind of precision was characteristic of the Titans’ 84-75 win Saturday over Wheaton in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin tilt front of 850 fans at Shirk Center.

Five Titans scored in double figures, led by Brady Rose and Andy Stempel who each scored 17 points to withstand a flurry from Thunder sophomore Aston Francis.

Francis lit up IWU for 28 first-half points on his way to 39 for the game, though the Titans never relinquished control.

Wesleyan had some efficient offense of its own, connecting on 61 percent of its shots in the first half to grab a 47-39 halftime lead.

Colin Bonnett added 15 points, while Bausch collected a team-high 10 rebounds in his first start of the season.

IWU improves to 11-3, 3-2 in the CCIW. Wheaton drops to 6-7, 2-2.

The Titans visit Augustana on Wednesday.

IWU women

Amanda Kelly’s three-point basket from the left baseline with 26 seconds left to help the Titans overcome the loss of a 10-point lead and the loss of junior standout Rebekah Ehresman to an apparent knee injury as IWU foiled No. 24 Wheaton 66-65.

The Titans held Thunder All-American Katie McDaniels without a field goal (0-12). She finished with four points. Wesleyan was led by Molly McGraw (23 points) and Maddie Merritt (21 points).

