Redbirds move to 4-0 in MVC play

By: WJBC Staff

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – MiKyle McIntosh scored a career-high 31 points, and Illinois State never trailed in a 77-58 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Indiana State Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center.

With Saturday’s win, the Redbirds are off to a 4-0 start through their first four MVC games for the first time since 2007-08 and for the sixth time in program history. Illinois State is 12-4 through its first 16 games for the first time since 2009-10, and the Redbirds (12-4, 4-0 MVC) secured their first win against Indiana State (6-10, 0-4 MVC) at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, since Feb. 14, 2007. Illinois State has now won five-straight games and eight of the past nine.

McIntosh’s 31 points marked the most by a Redbird since Tyler Brown netted 35 at Utah State, Feb. 23, 2013. Joining McIntosh in double-digit scoring was Deontae Hawkins (14 points) and Paris Lee (13 points). Phil Fayne led Illinois State’s rebounding effort with a career-high 11 boards plus seven points. For Indiana State, Jordan Barnes and Everett Clemons both netted 14 points.

Illinois State shot 26-for-60 (43.3 percent) from the field and 13-for-25 (52.0) percent) from beyond the arc. McIntosh shot a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point range to match a career high in made 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Indiana State shot 22-for-55 (40.0 percent) from the field. The Redbirds outrebounded the Sycamores, 46-31.

Hawkins and McIntosh teamed up to build a 13-0 lead, with five and eight points, respectively, during Illinois State’s opening scoring barrage. The Redbirds shut out Indiana State until Niels Bunschoten hit a 3-pointer at the 14:43 mark. Illinois State went on to build a 23-5 lead on a McIntosh 3-pointer with 11:35 remaining.

Indiana State responded by manufacturing an 8-3 run, with all eight points scored by Barnes, and the Sycamores pulled within 26-13 at the 8:55 mark. The Redbirds answered with six-straight to build a 19-point advantage, and Illinois State ended the first half on a 7-0 run to secure a 47-24 halftime advantage which marked the Redbirds’ largest lead at intermission this season.

The Sycamores outscored Illinois State, 19-6, to start the second half, allowing Indiana State to pull within 53-43 on a Clemons jumper at the 12:59 mark. Brenton Scott scored eight points during the stretch. After Bunschoten’s 3-pointer made the score 58-48. Illinois State responded with a 12-1 run to regain a 21-point lead at 70-49 with 6:17 remaining on a McIntosh trifecta. The Redbirds led by as many as 24 points with 4:26 to play en route to the 77-58 victory.

Now 4-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Redbirds next travel to Southern Illinois Wednesday, Jan. 11 for a 7 p.m. tipoff. Wednesday’s game can be seen live on ESPN3 and heard on WJBC 1230-AM. Illinois State will then return to Doug Collins Court at Redbird Arena Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. to host preseason MVC-favorite Wichita State.