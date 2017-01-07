Rauner signs bill to streamline teacher hiring

By Eric Stock

CARBONDALE – School districts that are struggling to hire new teachers could benefit from a new state law that cuts the red tape in hiring teachers from out of state.

Gov. Bruce Rauner signed a bill into law Friday which streamlines the process in which teachers get a license in Illinois if they already hve a license from another state. The measure also reduces the fee to get a substitute teaching license and lifts some of the burdens retired teachers faced if they wanted to return to the classroom to sub for a teacher.

“This bill is about teachers, jobs and opportunities,” Rauner said. “We are clearing a better pathway to the classroom for teachers who have moved to Illinois and ensure they can focus on the important job they do, which is educating our children. It’s time to build on this success story and work together to pass a balanced budget and changes that will lead to new jobs and stronger schools to put Illinois back on the right path.”

State Sen. Dave Luechtefeld (R-Okawville), a co-sponsor of the bill, and State Representative Terri Bryant joined the governor at Carbondale Community High School for the bill signing.

“Illinois has a teacher shortage, especially in underserved areas. Additionally, we struggle to retain a healthy pool of substitute teachers,” said Luechtefeld, who was a bill sponsor. “Teaching licensure reciprocity will hopefully enable us to bring some of our best and brightest minds back to Illinois from our surrounding states. Many times our youth travel to bordering states to begin their careers; we are encouraging them to come back home and teach our future generations.”

