Obituaries: Franklin

James Franklin

Pontiac – James J. Franklin, 73, of Pontiac, Ill. passed away on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Pontiac with Rev. James O. Wolfe III officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at the funeral home. Burial will follow services on Wednesday at Memorial Park Cemetery in rural Pontiac, Illinois. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pontiac VFW.

James was born Jan. 10, 1943 in Rockford, Illinois a son of Edwin S. and Elles S. (Close) Franklin. He attended the Pontiac schools, graduating in 1961 from Pontiac Township High School. He then served our country in the United States Navy for four years during the Vietnam War. He was an ASW Air crewman (E3) in P3 Orion patrol planes. He was honorably discharged. He continued to serve when he returned through the Pontiac VFW for many years, namely District 7 Commander for two years and the Pontiac American Legion.

He came back to Pontiac after his service and worked at Motorola-Pontiac in quality control until it closed. At that point he went to Seibert, Inc. in Chenoa, IL as a machinist for twenty-four years, retiring in 2002.

James married C. Joy Hendershot on January 8, 1993. They spent thirty wonderful years together. She passed away on December 13, 2012.

He is survived by his son: James J. “Joe” (Kim) Franklin of Evans, GA and his two children: Paul and Victor Franklin; his mother: Ellen Fitzgerald of Pontiac, IL; one half-brother: Richard Soule of Graymont, IL; one half-sister: Kathy Kelly of Pontiac, IL; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and father.

James was a detail-oriented guy who was a great father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be greatly missed.

This obituary may be viewed and condolences sent to the family at calvertmemorial.com.