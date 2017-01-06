WJBC gets new program director

WJBC is proud to announce the new WJBC Program Director Patti Penn.

Patti has been the Morning Show Producer/Co-host, Promotion Director, and Assistant Program Director.

She will continue co-hosting the Morning Show with Scott Laughlin which she has been doing as a fill-in and regular part of the show since 2009.

Her newest position will allow her to set station direction and nurture existing relationships while building strong new ones in the community. She is focused on implementing innovative strategies to re-energize long-time supporters and engage new listeners.

Patti affinity for WJBC started with her first experiences at WBNQ-fm radio in the early 90’s.

In January 2016, Patti returned to WJBC to help out – eventually being asked to join more permanently as Interim Morning Show Producer/Co-host, Promotion Director, and Assistant Program Director.

Patti can be reached at Patti@Wjbc.com