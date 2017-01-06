Toby Keith to perform at Corn Crib

By WJBC Staff

NORMAL – The Normal CornBelters have announced country music star Toby Keith will perform at the Corn Crib on June 29.

Keith’s career launched with the No. 1 hit ‘Should’ve Been A Cowboy.’ He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame in 2015 and is a three-time BMI Country Songwriter/Artist of the Year. His songs have received more than 87 million BMI performances on commercial radio stations worldwide. Keith’s albums have sold more than 40 million copies. His tours have drawn more than a million fans each year for more than a decade straight, with recent expansion into Europe and Australia.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 9 at 9 a.m. to mini plan and season ticket holders and to the general public Jan. 13 at 9 a.m. Tickets start at $45. Purchase your tickets now at www.normalbaseball.com by calling (309) 454-2255 or by stopping by the Mid-Illini Credit Union box office during business hours at The Corn Crib.