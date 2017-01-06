Rauner to skip Trump inauguration

By RFD Radio

SPRINGFIELD – He almost never mentions him by name and now he won’t be attending the celebrations surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

Gov. Bruce Rauner says that he’ll skip the parties in Washington D.C. The governor said he is focused on Illinois.

“I have never spoken with him before,” Rauner said. “Two of his most senior folks in his administration and friends of line and allies of mine in politics. So we are are going to have a voice and a good relationship.”

In the past, Rauner has gone out of his way not to even use Trump’s name but did say after the election that he and Trump spoke and they will be able to work together.