Normal planners back zoning change for White Oak Brewery to sell onsite

By Patrick Baron

NORMAL – Normal’s Planning Commission recommended a zoning change for White Oaks Brewing at its meeting Thursday.

The amendment would allow the brewery in northwest Normal to sell its alcohol products on site, through the town’s new taproom liquor license.

Town Planner Mercy Davison explained restrictions will cover how much beer can be sold and when it can be sold.

“The P Liquor License restrictions include hours of operation, how much alcohol you can serve to a customer, and you can only serve alcohol that you have produced on the site,” said Davison.

The restrictions outline that no more than three servings of beer can be served to a customer for on premise consumption in one day, as well as not allowing video gaming to be permitted on the licensed premise; this makes the brewery seem less like a bar environment. Davison said the restrictions prevent the brewery from causing any problems with nearby businesses and neighborhoods.

“Those kinds of restricitons really limit how big the business can be, how imposing it can be on surrounding properties, again because of the limits of time and the amount space they can use,” said Davison.

White Oaks Founder Bryan Ballard said the brewery is on board with the restrictions.

“On a business level, we’re okay with it,” said Ballard. “We’re really comfortable with that limit too. We think it’s a good way to utilize our small facility in the best way possible too, that way we don’t have people hanging out and trying to have an all-day session too.”

Ballard said there will be six beers on tap to begin and that the brewery offers packaged sales as well.

The amendment was endorsed unanimously by the Planning Commission. It will be discussed at the Town Council meeting Jan. 17.

