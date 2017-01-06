Connect Transit seeking members for Community Transportation Advisory Committee

By Patrick Baron

BLOOMINGTON – Connect Transit is seeking members of the public to apply for the Community Transporation Advisory Committee.

The advisory committee works with the staff of Connect Transit to improve public transportation in Bloomington-Normal. The group takes a proactive role by advising transit system management in the promotion and provision of high quality transportation programs and services.

The advisory committee meets bi-monthly and members receive free bus rides on Connect Transit fixed bus routes during their term on the committee.

Connect Transit General Manager Andrew Johnson explained the advisory committee provides an opportunity for members for the public to make a difference in the community.

Connect Transit has provided public transportation for Bloomington-Normal since 1972.

Applications are available online at www.connect-transit.com or by calling Julie Beer at 309-829-1155.

