Cardinals Winter Warm Up headed to Central Illinois

By RFD Radio/WFMB

SPRINGFIELD – It’s cold outside, but spring is getting closer and that means baseball will soon be back on the diamonds in Arizona and Florida.

It also means fans of the St. Louis Cardinals should get ready for the Winter Warm Up, the caravan of current and former players that spreads out over six states to talk, shake hands and sign autographs.

The team is stopping at eight Illinois towns Jan. 13-16, including Champaign, Peoria, Decatur and Springfield. No stops are scheduled in Bloomington-Normal.