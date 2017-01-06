Arkansas man arrested after shooting in eastern Illinois

By Eric Stock

GILMAN – Illinois State Police say an Arkansas man has been arrested on attempted murder charges in connection with a shooting in eastern Illinois.

Police say Jason Sanders, 36, of West Memphis was involved in an altercation in the parking lot of a truck stop in Gilman near Interstate 57 on Tuesday night. Sanders allegedly shot another man twice and then fled the scene in a semi-truck.

Police spotted the truck on the interstate near Champaign and Sanders was arrested without incident. State Police received assistance from officers with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign Police Department.

“These brave officers put their lives on the line,” said State Police Director Leo Schmitz. “They knew the man had a gun and they knew he had already shot someone. These police officers did what officers across the country do every day. They ran toward a situation, putting themselves in danger to protect innocent citizens. Their professionalism and dedication to protecting others ensured this incident ended quickly and without anyone else getting hurt.”

Sanders was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.

The victim, a 48-year-old man, is being treated at a hospital in Urbana.

