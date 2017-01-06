Accused kidnapper now charged with murder

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – The man accused of kidnapping two men in Normal and taking them to Peoria is now facing multiple murder charges.

Danny Smith Jr., 28, allegedly kidnapped Maunds Bryant, 41, and his father, Ray Magsby. in December. Police said Bryant suffered a head injury during the abduction. He died on Christmas Day in a Peoria hospital.

Smith Jr. is charged with five counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated kidnapping, and several other counts related to the incident.

He’s currently in the Peoria County Jail pending $300,000 bond. A warrant issued in McLean County Friday requests a $2 million bond.

