Obituaries: Rudisill

Frank Rudisill Jr.

Frank Stafford Rudisill Jr., 90 of Bloomington, passed away on Jan. 3 at 9:50 a.m. at Martin Health Care Center, Bloomington.

His memorial service will be held on Saturday at 11am at Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington with Rev. Brent Salm officiating. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Westminster Village, 2025 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, Ill. 61701.

Frank is survived by his three children; Michael (Gail) Rudisill, Marquette, Miss., David (Rusty) Rudisill, Clinton and Richard Rudisill, McDonough, Ga.

Also surviving are two Grandchildren, five Step Grandchildren, 11 Step Great Grandchildren and his sisters; Helen Friedman of Normal, and Muriel Winterland of Missouri.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.

Frank served in the US Army during WWII from 1945-1947. He worked in the Grain Elevators at Pierson Station for two years, Hudson for four years, Weldon for 15 years and Stanford Grain Company for 15 years as a General Manager retiring in 1993.

