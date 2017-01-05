Eastland Mall: Macy’s closing ‘excellent opportunity’

By Adam Studzinski

BLOOMINGTON – Eastland Mall manager CBL is calling the future closure of Macy’s an “excellent opportunity.”

The retailer announced Wednesday it will close by summer.

Spokeswoman Mellissa Cavanaugh said the closing represents the chance to bring in an even more successful retailer. She added the mall had already begun a search for potential replacements in anticipation of Macy’s shutting down.

“Our next steps will be to move forward with negotiations and finalize redevelopment plans,” said Cavanaugh. “We’ll be sure to share that information as soon as it’s finalized.”

Cavanaugh wasn’t sure when an announcement will be made.

“CBL has a long track record of successfully replacing and redeveloping anchor locations that most often has resulted in a win-win for our shoppers and our mall properties,” she said.

Cavanaugh explained Radio Shack had also previously announced plans to close, by the end of January. The reason for that closing was not given, but the company had filed for bankruptcy in 2015.

