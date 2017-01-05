Durbin meets with AG nominee Sessions

By RFD Radio/WFMB

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin has played an early role in vetting a key Cabinet nominee of President-Elect Donald Trump.

Durbin met Wednesday with Attorney General pick and fellow Senator Jeff Sessions. Durbin took on the subject of how the incoming administration will deal with Muslims after Trump pledged to keep Muslims from entering the country.

“Senator Sessions said he would not condemn a great religion, but he does believe within religions there are sects that are extreme or radical or dangerous,” Durbin said.

Durbin is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He has called for an objective and thorough confirmation hearing.