Bloomington Police host forum on proposed substation

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – Officials from the Bloomington Police Department and Mid Central Community Action hosted a forum on Wednesday to share more details about their plans for a new police substation on the city’s west side.

Mid Central plans to lease a home on West Jefferson Street that would be renovated and converted into a building that officers could use as an office to gives them closer access to west side neighborhoods. Some residents have said they are concerned about added police presence in that area.

Police Chief Brendan Heffner has said the substation is meant to help officers stay more engaged with the public.

The city council is expected to vote on the plan later this month.

Eric Stock can be reached at eric.stock@cumulus.com.