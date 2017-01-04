Tony McCombie says Michael Madigan has spent enough time in Springfield

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – Following in the footsteps of her predecessor, state representative Mike Smiddy, Tony McCombie says House Speaker Michael Madigan should step down from his position.

Smiddy made headlines when he said Madigan had “kinda outlived his usefulness”, and McCombie said that statement is true. She explained no one should have an iron grip on power for more than three decades.

“He’s been in office almost my entire life,” said McCombie. “And the state of Illinois has gotten progressively worse.”

McCombie says Illinois has gone through several governors over the past three decades – some of whom were corrupt – but Madigan has been the one constant in that time. She says voters want to see change in Springfield.

“Voters are amazed at how terrible things are in some cases – and they’re sick and tired,” said McCombie. “They’re sick and tired of people saying, ‘Things are going to change’, and nothing does.”

McCombie will take the oath of office for her first term as state representative next week.