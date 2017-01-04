Sports On Air

Redbird Arena
Illinois State men’s basketball will play Missouri State at Redbird Arena. tonight. (Photo by Adam Studzinski/WJBC)

WJBC 1230 AM:

7 p.m. Basketball – Missouri State at Illinois State vs. Listen live here

WJBC.com:

7 p.m. Basketball – Millikin at Illinois Wesleyan Listen live here

