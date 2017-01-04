Obituaries: Tauber

Verla Tauber

Verla L. Tauber, 101, of Chatsworth, Ill. passed away at 6:30 pm on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at Piper City Rehab and Living Center.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Chatsworth with Father Richard Brunskill officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to services at the church. Burial will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Kouts, IN at 4:00 pm on Thursday afternoon. Memorial contributions in Verla’s name may be made to H.O.P.E. Church, Futures Unlimited, or Chatsworth Fire and EMS. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Chatsworth is handling arrangements for the family.

She is survived by her daughter: Kay (Mark) Grizzle of Chatsworth, IL; one son: Samuel (Bobbi) Tauber of Greeley, CO; two grandchildren: Heather Grizzle and Nicole (Mike) Scott; three great grandchildren.

