Obituaries: McCoy, Stepro

Dagan McCoy

Dagan Lucas McCoy, 2, Fairbury, died at 8:39 am Sunday, January 1, 2017 at OSF St. James-John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury with the Rev. Dr. Charles Hoekstra officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 11:00 to 12:45 pm Saturday also at the memorial home. The family suggests memorials be given to the Children’s Hospital of Illinois, Peoria.

Dagan was born September 26, 2014 in Peoria, IL the son of Joshua Milligan and Morgan McCoy.

Surviving is his mother, Morgan, Fairbury; father, Joshua, Danville; sister, Destiny McCoy, at home in Fairbury; maternal grandmother, Beverly (Richard) Meskimen, Fairbury; maternal grandfather, Mark (Jeannie) McCoy, Georgia; maternal great grandparents, Rev. Dr. Charles and Judy Hoekstra, Bethalto, IL; step maternal great grandparents, Robert and Darlene Meskimen, Pekin.

He is preceded in death by his maternal great grandparents, Gerald and Janice McCoy.

An online guest registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.

John Stepro

John W. Stepro, 98 of rural Pontiac, passed away at 7:20am, Tuesday, January 3, 2017at his residence in rural Pontiac.

Funeral services will be 1 pm, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa. Cremation rites will be accorded at the conclusion of the service with a family graveside inurnment to be held at a later date.

Visitation will be 11am to 12:45pm, prior to his service on Saturday also at the funeral home in Chenoa. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be directed to Livingston County OSF Hospice

Mr. Stepro was born October 29, 1918 in Eureka, KY; the son of Charles and Minnie (Mallory) Stepro. He married Wanda Jones on April 20, 1946 in Owensboro, KY. Wanda, his wife for over seventy years, survives in rural Pontiac.

Also surviving are three children, Darwin “Buck” Stepro of Chenoa; Carolyn “Kasey” Stepro and Paula Fry both of Pontiac; 21grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters, one son, Leon Stepro, 1 grandchild and 1 great-great grandchild.

John loved the outdoors, as a lifelong farmer, he enjoyed any activity that he could be outside. He never knew a stranger and had a spirit that genuinely loved people. Above all he loved his family and he will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Online condolences left for the family and a guest registry are available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.