By Patrick Baron

BLOOMINGTON – The Macy’s store in Eastland Mall has reported that it will close its doors before summer begins.

The store is one of 68 that will be closing this year. The store, which has been open since 2006, will cause 55 people to be out of jobs.

In a press release, Macy’s plans to reorganize its structure by having fewer stores with better customer service.

The store is expected to close by March 31.

Patrick Baron can be reached at patrick.baron@cumulus.com.