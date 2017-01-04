Illinois Wesleyan overcomes stubborn Big Blue

By Eric Stock

BLOOMINGTON – Andy Stempel scored a game-high 18 points to lead Illinois Wesleyan past Millikin, 73-64, in a College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin game at Shirk Center on Tuesday.

Brady Rose scored 15 points in his first game back after missing one game due to the flu. Trevor Seibring poured in 14 points on a perfect shooting night (4-4 field goals and free throws).

Wesleyan (10-3, 2-2 in CCIW) jumped out to an early 14-6 lead on three three-pointers bu Stempel. A Zach Fisher trey trimmed IWU’s halftime lead to 37-36.

The Big Blue (2-10, 0-2) led briefly in the second half before the Titans reeled off a 10-0 run capped by an Austin Amann jumper with 12:17 to go.

IWU held Millikin to 31 perfect field goal shooting after the Big Blue connected on 52 percent of its tries in the second half.

The Titans host Wheaton on Saturday.

