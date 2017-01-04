Illinois continues high spending without a budget

By Illinois Radio Network

SPRINGFIELD – Despite the state of Illinois having no budget for the last 18 months, the state must continue spending money to keep operations afloat.

The governor’s office has projected that the state is going to spend $6.6 billion more than it is bringing in. That money goes to debt payments, public employee pensions, state employee pay, and various court-orderd social services, consent degrees, and continuing appropriations. Truth in Accounting Research Director Bill Bergman explained the state isn’t on “auto pilot”, but rather the taxpayers are flying blind and are stuck in a cloud.

“That’s principally because the latest comprehensive annual financial report that Illinois citizens have available to them is for a fiscal year that ended 553 days ago,” said Bergman.

Some lawmakers have said preexisiting spending appropriations cover 90 percent of the state’s operations. Bergman said the real number is elusive.

“We don’t have a good read, or a timely read, or an accurate read on our state’s spending,” said Bergman. “In essence budgets aren’t really results. What shows up if you’re really walking the talk are in audited financial reports.”

Lawmakers left Springfield last month without passing a budget for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30.