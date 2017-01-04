High burglary rates in Illinois mean big headache for homeowners, renters

By Greg Bishop/Illinois Radio Network

BLOOMINGTON – State Farm Insurance has ranked Illinois among the highest states in the nation for home burglary claims in 2015.

The state comes behind California, Texas and Georgia, according to the latest data by State Farm.

According to State Farm spokesperson Missy Dundov, being covered is the key to being prepared.

“We want people to be aware as they are getting those big-ticket items to be aware that it could happen to them and it does happen frequently here in Illinois,” she said. “If you don’t have any type of insurance and you have a theft, that’s $2,700 you are out of. Being covered is key, especially during this holiday season.”

December and January witness some of the highest burglary rates; the average cost of crime-related claims comes in at more than $2,700.

Latest data from the Illinois State Police show 44,627 reported home burglaries and 5,823 home burglary arrests were made in the state in 2015.

Residents should lock their doors and windows because thieves are looking for easy targets during the holiday season, ISP stated.

ISP Master Sgt. Jason Bradley warned residents to be careful about what they put on social media adding that being a good neighbor and a good witness will help keep the community safe.

“Talk to your neighbors and let them know when you are going to be gone and help each other out,” Bradley said. “That’s how you can keep your community and neighborhood safe, when everyone is working together. It’s enticing to post pictures of your vacation. Post those when you get home. Don’t post those at the time, because all those things are public knowledge and burglars can get a hold of that.”

Dundov believes residents should update their insurance policy every year, and if they remodel or buy any big-ticket items for their home.

State Farm insures about one in three homes in the state of Illinois, according to Dundov.

State Farm Insurance rankings are here.

ISP data is here.